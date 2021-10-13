stacker-Arizona



Best places to retire in Arizona

For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in Arizona. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.

Many retirees seek out easy access to indoor and outdoor recreation, from walking trails and water access to museums and theaters. Many desirable retirement destinations also have good proximity to major cities, ripe with arts, culture, and health care resources. But those choice locations carry the key drawback of a high cost of living, often due to pricey housing costs, that will not suit retirees often on fixed incomes. Low crime rates make a difference, as well.

#25. Marana

– Population: 45,279

– Median home value: $252,100 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,212 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $85,812

#24. Benson

– Population: 4,878

– Median home value: $108,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $727 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $32,783

#23. Sahuarita

– Population: 29,905

– Median home value: $214,100 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,392 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $80,525

#22. Superior

– Population: 3,071

– Median home value: $90,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $814 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $33,399

#21. Tanque Verde

– Population: 15,638

– Median home value: $386,800 (94% own)

– Median rent: $1,725 (6% rent)

– Median household income: $101,508

#20. Apache Junction

– Population: 40,592

– Median home value: $105,600 (78% own)

– Median rent: $814 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $45,653

#19. Litchfield Park

– Population: 6,073

– Median home value: $318,000 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,828 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $83,156

#18. Casas Adobes

– Population: 70,166

– Median home value: $206,500 (64% own)

– Median rent: $1,123 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $64,224

#17. Catalina

– Population: 7,910

– Median home value: $167,900 (79% own)

– Median rent: $902 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $56,250

#16. Cave Creek

– Population: 5,670

– Median home value: $482,600 (89% own)

– Median rent: $1,335 (11% rent)

– Median household income: $83,787

#15. Wickenburg

– Population: 7,495

– Median home value: $224,100 (74% own)

– Median rent: $606 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $47,270

#14. Desert Hills

– Population: 2,616

– Median home value: $167,800 (79% own)

– Median rent: $736 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $50,769

#13. Sedona

– Population: 10,322

– Median home value: $507,400 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,300 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $61,470

#12. Gold Canyon

– Population: 11,612

– Median home value: $298,100 (94% own)

– Median rent: $1,013 (6% rent)

– Median household income: $75,518

#11. Fortuna Foothills

– Population: 29,955

– Median home value: $126,300 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,135 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $50,749

#10. Scottsdale

– Population: 250,602

– Median home value: $475,300 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,365 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $88,213

#9. Carefree

– Population: 3,811

– Median home value: $747,000 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,446 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $79,152

#8. Sun Lakes

– Population: 14,473

– Median home value: $272,400 (89% own)

– Median rent: $1,450 (11% rent)

– Median household income: $56,779

#7. Oro Valley

– Population: 44,630

– Median home value: $311,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,237 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $83,341

#6. Paradise Valley

– Population: 14,362

– Median home value: $1,516,200 (93% own)

– Median rent: $2,547 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $211,393

#5. Sun City

– Population: 38,877

– Median home value: $159,900 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,088 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $40,586

#4. Fountain Hills

– Population: 24,729

– Median home value: $402,100 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,259 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $85,200

#3. Catalina Foothills

– Population: 50,454

– Median home value: $440,100 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,061 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $92,929

#2. Sun City West

– Population: 25,544

– Median home value: $221,500 (88% own)

– Median rent: $1,250 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $52,196

#1. Green Valley

– Population: 20,902

– Median home value: $175,400 (85% own)

– Median rent: $995 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $49,147

