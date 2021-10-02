Most popular boy names in the 60s in Arizona
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
Most popular boy names in the 60s in Arizona
Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Arizona using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#50. Dennis
Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 659
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#668 most common name, -88.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,992
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#49. Johnny
Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 674
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 354 (#250 most common name, -47.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,677
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#48. Tony
Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning “priceless one”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 711
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133 (#480 (tie) most common name, -81.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 70,539
Canva
#47. Randy
Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 711
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#586 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#46. Manuel
Manuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God with us”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 801 (#118 most common name, +9.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #170
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 15,679
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#45. Todd
Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 749
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#896 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,766
Canva
#44. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 757
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,295 (#27 most common name, +203.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 97,195
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#43. Martin
Martin is a name of Roman origin meaning “god of war”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 802
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 491 (#189 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #71
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,126
Shutterstock
#42. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 820
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,486 (#22 most common name, +203.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 106,041
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#41. Douglas
Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 847
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#662 most common name, -90.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047
Canva
#40. Danny
Danny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 847
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 152 (#436 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 60,698
Canva
#39. Jerry
Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 889
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#573 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#38. Steve
Steve is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 900
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#820 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,645
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#37. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 924
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,389 (#24 most common name, +158.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #89
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 41,663
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#36. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 998
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 265 (#299 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#35. George
George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,050
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 473 (#197 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#34. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,056
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 434 (#210 (tie) most common name, -58.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772
Canva
#33. Mike
Mike is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift from God”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,067
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#904 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,409
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#32. Raymond
Raymond is a name of German origin meaning “protector”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,077
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#245 (tie) most common name, -66.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 81,816
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#31. Joe
Joe is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah increases”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,093
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 112 (#546 (tie) most common name, -89.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 53,277
Canva
#30. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,121
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 662 (#140 most common name, -40.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#29. Larry
Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,129
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#621 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594
Canva
#28. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,134
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 166 (#408 (tie) most common name, -85.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#27. Edward
Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,199
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 485 (#191 most common name, -59.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#26. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,203
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#557 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669
Canva
#25. Gary
Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,299
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#770 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#24. Frank
Frank is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,302
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#353 (tie) most common name, -84.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 87,181
Negative Space
#23. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,349
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,948 (#9 most common name, +118.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#22. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,489
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 189 (#369 (tie) most common name, -87.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105
Canva
#21. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,532
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 331 (#260 (tie) most common name, -78.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#20. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,536
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126 (#500 (tie) most common name, -91.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#19. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,676
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,048 (#89 most common name, -37.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514
Canva
#18. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,677
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,163 (#29 most common name, +29.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285
Canva
#17. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,720
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,552 (#21 most common name, +48.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162
Canva
#16. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,731
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 425 (#217 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888
marina shin // Shutterstock
#15. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,740
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,003 (#94 most common name, -42.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#14. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,747
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 482 (#192 (tie) most common name, -72.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#13. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,957
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 433 (#212 most common name, -77.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587
noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#12. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,026
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,160 (#80 most common name, -42.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,072
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#364 most common name, -90.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936
Canva
#10. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,189
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 543 (#175 (tie) most common name, -75.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#9. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,280
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,473 (#3 most common name, +52.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#8. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,784
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,361 (#26 most common name, -15.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#7. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,409
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 427 (#215 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513
Canva
#6. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,594
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 640 (#145 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010
Canva
#5. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,496
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,383 (#25 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986
Canva
#4. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,228
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,442 (#59 most common name, -72.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#3. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,465
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,321 (#69 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975
Flashon // Shutterstock
#2. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,117
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,202 (#6 most common name, -47.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#1. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Arizona
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,373
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,742 (#15 most common name, -57.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169
Comments