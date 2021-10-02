stacker-Arizona



Most popular boy names in the 60s in Arizona

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Arizona using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.



#50. Dennis

Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 659

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#668 most common name, -88.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,992



#49. Johnny

Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 674

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 354 (#250 most common name, -47.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,677



#48. Tony

Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning “priceless one”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 711

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133 (#480 (tie) most common name, -81.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 70,539



#47. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 711

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#586 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889



#46. Manuel

Manuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God with us”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 801 (#118 most common name, +9.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #170

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 15,679



#45. Todd

Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 749

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#896 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,766



#44. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 757

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,295 (#27 most common name, +203.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 97,195



#43. Martin

Martin is a name of Roman origin meaning “god of war”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 802

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 491 (#189 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,126



#42. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 820

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,486 (#22 most common name, +203.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 106,041



#41. Douglas

Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 847

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#662 most common name, -90.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047



#40. Danny

Danny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 847

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 152 (#436 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 60,698



#39. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 889

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#573 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566



#38. Steve

Steve is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 900

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#820 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,645



#37. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 924

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,389 (#24 most common name, +158.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #89

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 41,663



#36. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 998

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 265 (#299 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285



#35. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,050

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 473 (#197 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063



#34. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,056

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 434 (#210 (tie) most common name, -58.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772



#33. Mike

Mike is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift from God”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,067

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#904 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,409



#32. Raymond

Raymond is a name of German origin meaning “protector”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,077

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#245 (tie) most common name, -66.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 81,816



#31. Joe

Joe is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah increases”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,093

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 112 (#546 (tie) most common name, -89.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 53,277



#30. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,121

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 662 (#140 most common name, -40.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262



#29. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,129

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#621 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594



#28. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,134

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 166 (#408 (tie) most common name, -85.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574



#27. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,199

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 485 (#191 most common name, -59.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022



#26. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,203

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#557 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669



#25. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,299

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#770 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046



#24. Frank

Frank is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,302

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#353 (tie) most common name, -84.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 87,181



#23. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,349

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,948 (#9 most common name, +118.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192



#22. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,489

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 189 (#369 (tie) most common name, -87.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105



#21. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,532

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 331 (#260 (tie) most common name, -78.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552



#20. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,536

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126 (#500 (tie) most common name, -91.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192



#19. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,676

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,048 (#89 most common name, -37.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514



#18. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,677

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,163 (#29 most common name, +29.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285



#17. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,720

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,552 (#21 most common name, +48.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162



#16. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,731

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 425 (#217 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888



#15. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,740

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,003 (#94 most common name, -42.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488



#14. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,747

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 482 (#192 (tie) most common name, -72.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277



#13. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,957

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 433 (#212 most common name, -77.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587



#12. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,026

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,160 (#80 most common name, -42.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231



#11. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,072

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#364 most common name, -90.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936



#10. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,189

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 543 (#175 (tie) most common name, -75.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739



#9. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,280

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,473 (#3 most common name, +52.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161



#8. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,784

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,361 (#26 most common name, -15.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610



#7. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,409

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 427 (#215 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513



#6. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,594

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 640 (#145 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010



#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,496

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,383 (#25 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986



#4. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,228

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,442 (#59 most common name, -72.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653



#3. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,465

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,321 (#69 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975



#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,117

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,202 (#6 most common name, -47.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402



#1. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Arizona

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,373

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,742 (#15 most common name, -57.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169