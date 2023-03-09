Skip to Content
Yuma Special Olympics
By
Published 9:32 PM

Yuma Special Olympics take off for state basketball and cheer in Mesa

Several teams made up of Special Olympics athletes hit the road to qualify for national games

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Friendship, camaraderie and togetherness.

Those are just some of the qualities of the Special Olympics - and in Yuma it's no different. Many teams all coming together for a common goal.

On Thursday, five teams from Yuma all hit the road on the bus to Mesa to compete in the state games to qualify for nationals.

On the bus alongside several coaches were 50 athletes - making up three five-on-five basketball teams, a three-on-three team and a cheer team.

"It is very exciting," said Yuma Special Olympics coordinator, Kelly Smith. "We've been practicing for the past two, two and a half months, and to have them be able to take all of their skills and showcase their fierceness is very exciting." 

Competitions will take place on Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma Special Olympics
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is News 11’s Sports Director.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content