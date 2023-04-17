NBC 11 Sports: Top Plays of the Week, highlighted by perfect game

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Another week down and yet another compilation of star-studded plays late in the spring sports season.

At the top of it all, not so much one highlight reel play - but instead a star performance from start to finish for one local softball player.

#5 - Yuma Catholic's Mickey Fox was on the hill in a Friday game against Wickenburg, trying to hold onto a slim 5-3 lead when he got a batter to hit one into the ground. Shortstop, Ivan Guzman made the smooth field and flip to Erik Topete at second, who then turned and fired to first for a big 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. The Rocks went on to go up big and win 13-5.

#4 - Kofa's Stephany Montoya showed off her arm behind the dish once again, taking a pitch and firing down to second to catch a runner attempting to steal by a long shot. Montoya and the Kings went on to win with ease.

#3 - On the tennis court, Diego Ambriz put on a show in a tough battle with top player in the area - Derrick Aguirre. Although Ambriz lost in the end, he put together a beautiful hustle play, running from one side to the other and flick the ball down the line for the point.

#2 - Antelope's Alaina Jaime had herself a day in big win over San Pasqual on the diamond last Tuesday - going 6-6 with 10 RBIs at the plate. This top play hitting a gap shot for her second grand slam of the afternoon.

#1 - Not a single play - but magic in the pitcher's circle for Gila Ridge's Klarissa Rader. Rader put San Luis 21 up and 21 down in a perfect game that led the Hawks to 3-0 win to keep their season very much alive.