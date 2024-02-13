Kansas City mayor responds to Taylor Swift’s possible appearance at Chief’s victory parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once more and Kansas City is wasting no time to represent its team with pride but the big question is will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade?

Union Station hung a "Back-to-Back Champions" Banner Sunday night to celebrate the Chiefs' victory at Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs are in their dynasty era, as the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 20 years since the Patriots.

The celebration will continue Wednesday; just as in years past, Union Station will mark the end of the Chiefs championship parade route. The Chiefs championship rally will be held right outside the building.

During a press conference Monday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was asked if the new queen of Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, will help the city celebrate its third Super Bowl title in five years Wednesday at the Chiefs champions victory parade?