Kansas City mayor responds to Taylor Swift’s possible appearance at Chief’s victory parade
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once more and Kansas City is wasting no time to represent its team with pride but the big question is will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade?
Union Station hung a "Back-to-Back Champions" Banner Sunday night to celebrate the Chiefs' victory at Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs are in their dynasty era, as the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 20 years since the Patriots.
The celebration will continue Wednesday; just as in years past, Union Station will mark the end of the Chiefs championship parade route. The Chiefs championship rally will be held right outside the building.
During a press conference Monday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was asked if the new queen of Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, will help the city celebrate its third Super Bowl title in five years Wednesday at the Chiefs champions victory parade?
"I have absolutely no comment on the whereabouts of Ms. Swift, I know she has representatives who can talk to you on all of that.It was a tremendous honor myself, the governor of Missouri (Mike Parson), several others had a chance to be on the field try not to bother Ms. Swift in her daily operation. I talked to a number of our players, our coaches, got a hug from Andy Reid all very exciting. But I tend to know a little more about football than all things Swift. although, I am wearing a friendship bracelet ,that's kind of just the thing now., Stay tuned; it's a reason to watch the parade on Wednesday for everybody to come on out."Quinton Lucas, Mayor of Kansas City