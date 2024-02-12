Skip to Content
Super Bowl

Chiefs fans celebrate team’s Super Bowl win

By ,
today at 6:15 AM
Published 6:22 AM

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The party was on Sunday night in Kansas City after the Chiefs claimed their second Super Bowl win in the last two seasons.

Chiefs fans packed bars and city streets and celebrated a thrilling come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25 to 22.

The win gave quarterback Patrick Mahomes his third Super Bowl ring, and a third Super Bowl MVP award.

A championship parade will be held in Kansas City on Wednesday for the newly crowned NFL champions.

Article Topic Follows: Super Bowl

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content