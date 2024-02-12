Chiefs fans celebrate team’s Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The party was on Sunday night in Kansas City after the Chiefs claimed their second Super Bowl win in the last two seasons.

Chiefs fans packed bars and city streets and celebrated a thrilling come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25 to 22.

The win gave quarterback Patrick Mahomes his third Super Bowl ring, and a third Super Bowl MVP award.

A championship parade will be held in Kansas City on Wednesday for the newly crowned NFL champions.