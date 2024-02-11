Bar in Sacramento prep for large crowds ahead of Super Bowl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Bars across the Sacramento are bringing in extra staff so they can handle the crowds of people going out to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday.

But there are other watch party options for those looking for something more laid back.

On the outside patio and at the tables inside, it's the calm before the storm at Tom's Watch Bar in Sacramento.

But with one look at the signage and the cardboard cut outs, it's clear the downtown commons sports bar is gearing up for the Super Bowl.

"Very crowded"

"It should be very, very crowded in here, which we love that," said Joe Ortiz, Operating Partner at Tom's Watch Bar.

Ortiz said he expects more than 400 people to show up on Sunday for the big showdown between the 49ers and the Chiefs, which will be shown on every one of the 88+ screens at Tom's Watch Bar.

To prepare for the huge expected turnout, Oritz said an extra 10-to-15 employees will be working on Super Bowl sunday.

"Obviously, we're going to have more staff. We're going to have an MC throughout the whole game. We're going to have giveaways, prizes, a little bit of everything to kind of enhance the guest experience." Joe Ortiz, Operating Partner, Tom's Watch Bar

Special option

Guests swinging clubs at Tipsy Putt also have a special option for the Super Bowl. The back area will be home to a watch party with a projector. The focus is on the 49ers.

"We're doing a $49 deal for the Super Bowl, so we're trying to support the Niners, because we're from northern California, and then that's going to include unlimited drinks, unlimited games and then a private chef bar." Maggie Anderson, Shift Lead, Tipsy Putt

And for those looking for a more intimate watch party, Bear and Crown British Pub in Old Sacramento is offering just that. For $22 a ticket, a limited number of people can watch the Super Bowl inside a VIP room.

"There will be food and discounted drinks along with, obviously, a guaranteed seat an audio for the game in that area...It's comfortable, relaxing. It's not a crazy sports bar atmosphere. But it has that kind of fun, cozy, homey feel." Jesse Ledin, Owner, Bear and Crown British Pub

Whatever the crowds' vibes are, all bars have one thing in common.

"We're going to make a whole day out of it. We encourage people to get here early," Ortiz shared.