School district in Kentucky to have day of the Monday after the Super Bowl

PARIS, Kent. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Monday after the Super Bowl isn't a national holiday, but this year, a Kentucky school district decided to replace a previous holiday on Monday, giving all teachers and students the day off.

No matter the winner on Sunday, it's a touchdown for kids at Paris Independent as they will have Monday off in honor of the Super Bowl.

"This'll be an opportunity. Hopefully, it's a great game. You can stay up and watch the commercials, Taylor Swift sightings, whatever you're watching for. It's landing well," said Stephen McCauley, Superintendent of Paris Independent.

McCauley said he always believed the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday. At least it's now being treated like one at Paris Independent schools.

He shared this video on social media to hype students up for their first long Super Bowl weekend.

Unanimous approval and positive feedback

McCauley said the holiday was added to the calendar last year after unanimous approval from the school board.

He said the change also got plenty of positive feedback from students and their families, so it could happen again next year.

"I do think it's something parents and families appreciate. We try to be innovative in everything we do, our staff, students try to think about things differently. and this is just another way to accommodate families schedules and better fit what they would like to have." Stephen McCauley, Superintendent

McCauley also said he was not aware of any other school districts in the state using the day after the Super Bowl as a day off.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, and will air on CBS.