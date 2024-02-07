Skip to Content
Super Bowl

This year’s Super Bowl smashes a gambling record

By ,
today at 6:58 AM
Published 7:13 AM

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The big game is expected to bring big money as millions of Americans are expected to break betting records on this year's Super Bowl.

According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), nearly 68 million adults in the U.S. plan to place a wager on the game.

Bettors are predicted to risk an estimated $23.1 billion this year, and participation is projected to be 35% higher. The previous record was set last year at $16 billion in wagers.

Sports betting is legal in 38 states plus Washington, D.C.

Sunday's Super Bowl will feature the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs verses the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium and will air on CBS.

Article Topic Follows: Super Bowl

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content