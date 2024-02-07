This year’s Super Bowl smashes a gambling record

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The big game is expected to bring big money as millions of Americans are expected to break betting records on this year's Super Bowl.

According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), nearly 68 million adults in the U.S. plan to place a wager on the game.

Bettors are predicted to risk an estimated $23.1 billion this year, and participation is projected to be 35% higher. The previous record was set last year at $16 billion in wagers.

Sports betting is legal in 38 states plus Washington, D.C.

Sunday's Super Bowl will feature the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs verses the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium and will air on CBS.