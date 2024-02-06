New Orleans prep for next year’s Super Bowl

BATON ROUGE, Loui. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - As Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas approaches, Louisiana officials have already preparing for next year's big game, which will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is gearing up to head to Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl as he prepares to announce what's to come for Louisiana.

Nungesser says he expects Louisiana to soar economically for Super Bowl 2025: From hotels to restaurants, and to main attractions, he's confident cities outside of New Orleans will benefit.

"Well, it's great publicity, but it also is an economic shot in the arm. And they'll be people staying in Baton Rouge, driving to New Orleans. The hotels will be sold out in the whole region, the whole state. We put up some billboards that say the Super Bowl might be in Vegas, the party's always in Louisiana, see you next year." Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser

Nungesser says he'll be leaving Wednesday to host a fan fair event, along with several others to promote Super Bowl 2025.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, and will air on CBS.