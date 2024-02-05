Construction worker buries Chiefs Kingdom flag under Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Buried in enemy territory, a construction worker says he stashed a Chiefs Kingdom flag under Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear hard hats and wave flags. Then there's the superhero who buries the flag in enemy territory and plants it deeper than the hatred goes for their nemesis.

Gerard DeCosta is somewhere in between, the construction worker and lifelong Chiefs fan, as he helped build Allegiant Stadium.

"The day before, I got a text from my dispatch telling me they were going to send me out to the jobsite. Once I seen that text, I said, 'Oh my god, I gotta take advantage of this.' I was super excited." Gerard DeCosta, Chiefs fan

Allegiance

A picture was taken of DeCosta showing his allegiance to Chiefs Kingdom.

"I had to sign an agreement with my boss that I wasn't going to pull any stunts," DeCosta shared.

However, that was after the picture was taken. Legend has it that flag is buried in Raider territory, and DeCosta had this to share:

"After the Super Bowl last year, I posted a picture of a flag that said, 'Welcome to Las Vegas' with the Chiefs emblem and said, 'We're going to be playing in that stadium next year.'"

"Where's the flag"

Everyone is wondering, "Where is this flag at, bro?" "On the 50 yard line?" "On the west side?" Where is the flag?

"Right now, I'm pleading the fifth," DeCosta joked.

Back in 2017, construction for the stadium was underway. Seven years later, after the Chiefs beat the Ravens, the legend resurfaced.

"As soon as they won that last game, my phone was going off," DeCosta shared.

Red sheep

When asked if he was a fan of the Raiders, DeCosta said, "Nope."

You see, DeCosta is like a black, or red, sheep. He grew up in Hawaii. Most of his family members are actually Raiders fans, and support the guy who claims he dug up the flag.

A Las Vegas news station even interviewed the Nevada Labor Union president who says it's not buried. He has the flag, to which DeCosta said, "I'm not saying i gave him the correct one."

So, there's only one way to find out if the flag really is in enemy territory.

"I have this idea, but they'd never let it happen. Maybe come out at halftime with a pick, shovel and bucket and start looking for the flag and dig it out of the ground," DeCosta spoke.