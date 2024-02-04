Lake Las Vegas preps for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Preparations are underway around Lake Las Vegas to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl.

The teams are set to arrive via charter planes early Sunday evening and they will call Lake Las Vegas home for the next week.

Local businesses are also welcoming the marketing.

"I just have a lot of excitement coming from this and this is going to be amazing," said Xander Holm, operations manager for The Village at Lake Las Vegas.

Arrangements

Final preparations underway at Lake Las Vegas.

From the Village to the hotels, crews work to install the AFC Champions banner outside The Westin at Lake Las Vegas for the Kansas City Chiefs.

A mile down the road, The Hilton Lake Las Vegas is getting ready to welcome the 49ers, but arrangements extend beyond the hotel properties.

"Pretty much no sleep the past two weeks as we're trying to get the ball rolling," Holm shared.

A boost to businesses

To bring a boost to businesses in The Village at Lake Las Vegas, a typically quiet spot on Friday afternoons in this master-planned community more than 30 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, but Holms expects that to change next week.

"It's definitely going to be in my mind...Gonna be huge boom just in a sense that you know our names gonna be out there," Holms stated.

When asked if he is encouraging fans and locals to come out to Lake Las Vegas while the teams are in town, Holms said, "Absolutely. This is a once in a lifetime thing."

Visitors can park at the Hilton and scroll into the local shops, including Pariz Salon, from not only customers, but possibly new clients.

"We are anticipating a lot of foot traffic here...We're ready to roll out the red carpet," said Parizad Patel, owner of Pariz Salon.

And they may utilize facilities such as The Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, with General Manager Dann Battistone making sure to accomodate the teams as they prepare for the big game.