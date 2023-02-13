Eagles fans react to their team losing the Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 35-38 in Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles fans expressed disappointment at the loss, but were overall happy that the game was competitive.

"It's … it hurts. It's a tough loss. It's a tough loss," said Gabe Walls, an Eagles fan.

Fellow Eagles fan, Colleen Walls, also shared her disappointment saying, "We thought when Mahomes got hurt, that it was kind of signed sealed and delivered. But it's amazing how they came back. That guy's really tough. You kind of have to give it to him. Super disappointed, but they were a formidable opponent. And it was an even game; at least it wasn't a disappointing game where it was all one sided."

"I thought it was Eagles' money line. I thought we were gonna take it all the way. I was gonna be on Broad Street by the end of the night. Sadly was mistaken. I'm hurt," said Lefenus Pickett, another fan of the Eagles.