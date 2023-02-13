Skip to Content
Super Bowl
today at 6:05 AM
Chiefs fans react after their team won the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Kansas City Chiefs fans were full of excitement Sunday night after their team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

Fireworks lit up the night sky and hundreds of fans flooded the streets of downtown Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs' victory.

It is the second Super Bowl win for the team in four years.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 on Sunday, bringing home their third championship win in franchise history.

Kansas City has also released parade details; the Chiefs will celebrate at union station on Wednesday, February 15.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

