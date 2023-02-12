Virginia restaurants gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

HAMPTON ROADS, Virg. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - We're less than a few hours away until kickoff for the Super Bowl.

Restaurants across Hampton Roads are gearing up for one of their busiest nights of the year, and with those large crowds rushing through the doors.

It's a weekend filled with love and food, and nobody is more pumped than local restaurants like AJ Gators. They have spent weeks preparing for the big day!

While the orders are coming through, cooks in the kitchen of AJ Gators have prepared weeks in advance, putting together their game plan for Super Bowl Sunday.

"Just for tomorrow we ordered 600 pounds of chicken wings so that's beyond what we sale in the store."

While wings are certainly the most popular menu item across the board, restaurant manager Jessica Jordan says inflation did drive up food prices. However, it didn't put a dent in their plans.

"Our price of food is more but you know everybody accommodates us when we have to raise prices for certain things so it's never really a complaint," Jordan spoke.

Over at Baxter's

Meanwhile, over at Baxter's, it's a similar story.

"It's going to be a lot of energy in the air tomorrow and we're all ready for that. We're all about that. It's going to be a good time."

To ensure customers have a good time, manager and bartender Cory Evans says they beefed up their staffing ahead of the big day.

"We're going to have a few extra servers on, more than likely a extra bartender on or so and people in the kitchen. You got to prepared for the worst," Evans detailed.

Eager fans flooding doors

As eager fans flood the doors to root on their team, Aden Ringor says he's confident his team will take home the Lombardi Trophy.

"I've already made bets already, and I bet the end score is 37-34. People might hate me for it but that's what I think," Ringor spoke.

With this year's match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs comes a specialty menu items from the chef, themed around both teams.

"He's got certain burgers named after certain teams, and he has little surprises up his sleeve that I guess we'll wait to see tomorrow," Jordan spoke.

These plans are all part of the playbook for fans and local businesses.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium and will air on FOX at 4:30pm.