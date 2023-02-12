Elephant at Fort Worth Zoo makes last-minute Super Bowl prediction

FORT WORTH, Tex. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A baby Asian elephant at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas has “predicted” that the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, according to a statement shared with Storyful.

The zoo said the baby elephant named Brazos successfully ended the zoo’s seven-year losing prediction streak last year. Brazos predicted that the Los Angeles Rams would win the 2022 Super Bowl.

Brazos is a descendent of the first animal to make predictions at the zoo, an elephant called Rasha, and the zoo said it had high hopes for Brazos.

“Rasha has the most picks under her belt, with a record ten selections,” the zoo said.

“Her grandson Brazos is the Zoo’s golden boy selected to keep this one-year streak alive!”

Video released by the zoo shows Brazos approaching “two pachyderm-sized footballs, each painted with the respective teams’ logos,” with his coach, mom Bluebonnet, and number one cheerleader, Angel, on the sidelines.

“Without hesitation, the 1,610-pound elephant punted the Eagles football for the official pick!” the zoo said.