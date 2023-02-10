NFL fan experience reaching kids and adults ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Super Bowl weeks brings a lot to host community each year - and this time around once again impacting the Phoenix and Glendale area.

With hundreds of activities and tens of thousands of people across the nation and the globe coming together for the big one, it is a true representation of how the events leading up to kickoff on Sunday are what makes the week so special.

And on Thursday night, it was all about the NFL experience - from flag football to the red carpet.

Inside the Phoenix Convention Center, it was all of that and much more, starting with the glitz and glam at the NFL Honors Red Carpet event where many of the NFL’s brightest stars, past and present, made the legendary walk into Symphony Hall.

Them along with TV stars, movie stars and other entertainers and their families.

But just a couple of flight upstairs, it went from heels and ties to jerseys and kicks.

One big football fan, Deshon Colburt brought the whole family to the NFL fan experience to soak up the festivities. His wife and four boys all taking it in.

"This is awesome, man," said Colburt. "I'm just feeling good. It's Black History Month, I have a black family. And just to be surrounded by beautiful people, it's amazing. So I'm extremely happy to be able to come out on a Thursday night and provide my family with an awesome experience where we're going to be here until this things closed."

It was also a chance for Colburt to open up the family to more football and enjoy their favorite team, Philadelphia Eagles go back to the Super Bowl. Lucky enough to land in his home town, as well.

"To come back home, the bird's nest is here. I told people back in Philly 'hey we're hosting the Super Bowl,' so to be here with my family is great," added Colburt. "We won our first Super Bowl in 2018. They were young kids but to really understand it now, it's everything."

Also a group of flag football national champions made the trip to the fan experience, which included games and flag football games. So this was there moment to shine.

A group of four boys telling us how fun it is so play all over the place and beat other teams - forming in Arizona and even traveling as far as Tampa Bay, Florida to win a championship.

All part of a fantastic Super Bowl weekend, with kickoff at State Farm Stadium looming around the corner.