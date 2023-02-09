Philadelphia Eagles leaning on big guys up front to bring home Super Bowl LVII

Many Eagles praise work of offensive and defensive line for season's success

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It has been an aspect of the game that the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles have mastered in the 2022-23 season: winning in the trenches.

And that's exactly what they plan to do again in order to bring home the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

Now less than four days away from Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the excitement is heating up in the NFL world.

Two teams, two cities, two star-studded rosters, and countless storylines. But at the end of the week, only one team will hold it all.

On the Eagles side of things, they are very confident that they are going to be able to continue to do what they did all season long, Sunday after Sunday - being able to control the line of scrimmage and win the game in the trenches, both on the offensive and defensive line.

"With any team you'd like to limit the pass rush with what they're good at," said offensive lineman Lane Johnson. "When you run the ball you can control the clock and dictate time of possession. So, yeah it's just like every game."

But what did it take to get to that point? For the Eagles, it's been a mindset and a culture set from the beginning. A way of playing the game that sets the tone early with a lot of veterans holding down the fort.

"We have a coach that's very detail oriented," said offensive lineman Jordan Mailata. "It helps a lot with accountability, and understanding your role and how to execute the technique. And when you have guys playing as long as Lane and Kelce and Isaac, that helps a lot too because we feed off of their experience and their wisdom."

So while the big guys up front continue to do their job up front, it has paved the way for success at the skill position - especially running back Miles Sanders.

"The type of work that these guys put in, I don't know, it's hard to believe," said Sanders. "It's hard to believe that any o-line or o-line group puts in the kind of work that these guys do. Anybody, period."

Sanders also speaking about the experience and fulfilling the dream the team set early on and one he's had since a kid.

"I'm just embracing it. I'm happy to be here," said Sanders. "I know there are 30 other teams that would love to be here in this position. I dreamed of this moment as a kid. So, yeah it's a lot but just trying to enjoy it at the same time."

Now at the end of it all, and when push comes to shove, all that matters at the end of the week that is all comes down to who is lifting that Lombardi Trophy on Sunday evening.

For the Eagles, the grit and toughness that represents the city of Philadelphia will have to show up again and make another statement to be crowned champions.