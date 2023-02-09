Kansas City Chiefs hoping Patrick Mahomes’ ankle can hold up ahead of the big game

Mahomes suffered ankle sprain in Divisional Round, says it is "much better"

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - There is always a big target on the back of teams that have had the success that many teams long for over a certain stretch.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, they have reached five consecutive AFC Championship games, winning three of them and taking home a Super Bowl in 2019-20. On top of that, the target gets bigger when you have an all-time talent at quarterback.

Enter Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes put together another MVP season in 2022-23 and led the Chiefs to now another Super Bowl trip with what was expected to be a worse offense. Unexpectedly, it got better.

But a point of concern lies in Mahomes' ankle ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale on Sunday. Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain in the Divisional Round against Jacksonville, taking a spot on the bench for part of the game.

Still, he returned and led the Chiefs to the win and another astounding performance in the AFC title game in the last second win over the Bengals.

All of it showing how much Mahomes means to Andy Reid and this team.

"He's done a great job. I know he was hurting, I know that. He's so mentally tough," said Andy Reid. "We weren't gonna hold him out, I mean that's just not where he was gonna go."

So with the mental toughness and willingness to put his body on the line, Mahomes has proven to be a problem, on top of his unbelievable talent. All of it making it a great experience for his teammates.

"It's been amazing. It's been unbelievable," said receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. "For me personally it's been really really fun. The guy's really special, I mean he's awesome. It makes my job a whole lot easier"

With the Lombardi Trophy on the line once again, Chiefs Kingdom will be looking at that ankle and hoping Mahomes' talent can shine through under the bright lights in Glendale.