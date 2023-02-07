Eagles fan hopes to add a hat should Eagles win Super Bowl

WILMINGTON, Dela. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Philadelphia Eagles superfan has a growing collection of more than 100 Eagles hats with all types of logos and in countless styles.

His hope: Add one more championship hat to his collection after Sunday's game.

One day, Matt Keister wants to display them at the Lincoln Memorial Field.

His huge collection of Eagles hats; some of the more rare ones are worth some dough.

He has older ones that look old and older ones that look brand new.

Getting his start

Keister displayed some of his favorites outside his home in Wilmington. Not quite as dramatic a location as the art museum where he last displayed 'em.

He got his start in Eagles hat collecting by trading away, ironically, a hat that wasn't an Eagles hat.

"I gave him an old flyers hat that Will Smith wore in 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and that's kinda how it all started," Keister spoke.

Keister now has hats with old logos and new ones, big Eagles and little Eagles. Newer fonts, old school fonts, and out of the box fonts you've never seen. In his huge bin, he has corduroy hats.

He also has even the more rare painters cap style. He pays what he can and finds 'em where they hide.

"I go to estate sales, yard sales, Goodwill, Poshmark, eBay," Keister explained.

Some hats he'd really like are super tough to find, maybe limited editions made by companies that no longer have an NFL license or that are no longer even in business.

One hat to add (maybe?)

Some people like collecting Air Jordans? With Nick Foles on his arm, Keister likes collecting birds hats.

"I like either the black domes or the Kelly green," Keister said.

Maybe, by this time next week, he will be buying an Eagles Super Bowl Championship hat to add to the collection.