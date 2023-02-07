Crews in Glendale prep for Super Bowl Sunday

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Super Bowl LVII is just five days away now.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, February 12.

Crews are working tirelessly to put the final touches in place for the big game!

The area around the stadium is already in full Super bowl mode for the media.

Television crews are on the job to make sure the broadcast goes off without a hitch as we watch to see which team will reign supreme this season and bring home a Super Bowl title.