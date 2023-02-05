Kansas City Chiefs heading to Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

Players and Kansas City Chiefs staff boarded a plane to Glendale Sunday.

However, the Chiefs will not face off against the Philadelphia Eagles until Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Eagles have also departed for Glendale, Before leaving, however, the team appeared in front of enthusiastic fans at Lincoln Financial Field for a send-off party.

Super Bowl LVII will kick off at State Farm Stadium, and will air on FOX.