YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa's Nathan Roldan, Marco Cordova, Diego Valadez, Emily Sullivan and Loren Phillips sign their letters of intent. Also, Brawley's Jazzlyn Zendejas signs her letter of intent. ASU quarterback Jaden Rashada announces he will enter the transfer portal. The Coyotes say good bye to Arizona ahead of move to Utah.

