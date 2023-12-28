NBC 11 Sports: Live from the airport as Liberty arrives for the Fiesta Bowl
The Liberty Flames arrive at Phoenix Sky Harbor ahead of the 2023 VRBO Fiesta Bowl.
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We go live from Phoenix Sky Harbor, as the Liberty Flames arrive in Arizona ahead of the 2023 VRBO Fiesta Bowl. We also take a look at the Oregon Ducks who flew in yesterday. Also, a quick recap of last nights Guaranteed Rate Bowl. For the full recap of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl visit: https://kyma.com/sports/2023/12/27/kansas-wins-2023-guaranteed-rate-bowl-at-chase-field/