Kansas wins 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field

Kansas takes down UNLV in an offensive shootout to win the program's first bowl game in a decade.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jason Bean threw six touchdown passes to lead the Kansas Jayhawks to a 49-36 victory over the UNLV Rebels in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Tuesday.

Kansas finishes the season at 9-5. UNLV finishes at 9-5.

The Jayhawks led 28-10 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Rebels intercepted Bean and then Jayden Maiava hit Shelton Zion III for a touchdown. The next UNLV drive, Maiava connected with Ricky White for a 37 yard touchdown to make the score 28-24. In the fourth quarter, Bean threw three touchdowns to lift the Jayhawks to a 49-36 victory.

"That's an example of this whole season,” said Bean, “We've had our ups and downs and that's just a credit to our attitude to stay kind of even keel."

This is Kansas's first bowl game victory since the 2008. This is also the Jayhawks first 9 win season since 2007.

"For us to win nine football games is something that special program very often," Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said. "It's something that we want to continue to grow. We've talked about putting ourselves in a position that the amount of players that we have returning, we can be in a conversation to compete for a conference championship. And I don't think I ever would have thought I'd be saying that this weekend or this time here in Kansas."

For UNLV, this nine-win season marks the most wins for the program since 1984.

For Kansas, Bean completed 19 of 28 passes 449 yards and the six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Luke Grimm caught four passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns, tying a Guaranteed Rate Bowl game record.

Lawrence Arnold caught six passes for 132 yards and three scores, also tying the record.

"It's always a competition between us to get the most touchdowns we'll get the most yards but it's a friendly competition," Arnold said. "So whenever Luke had two touchdowns and I had one, I came to him and said you not gonna be the only one with two touchdowns. And I end up getting one."

For UNLV, Maiava completed 24 of 35 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns with two picks.

White caught seven passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

These two programs are both on the rise and have raised the expectations of their fanbases. The Kansas Jayhawks and UNLV Rebels both are eager to continue to progress into the spring and next season.