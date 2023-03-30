NBC 11 Sports: Lady Hawks keep cruising past milestone win for coach Bogart, Lendeborg explains decommitment

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Gila Ridge Lady Hawks tennis squad turned in another clean sheet on Thursday with a 9-0 win over cross town foe Cibola.

It not only improved their record to 11-0, but it was team win number 101 for head coach Travis Bogart after reaching the triple-digit milestone on the road in Rincon Wednesday.

In college hoops news, Yaxel Lendeborg opens up about his decision to decommit from St. John's University and reopen his recruitment as new offers come flooding in.