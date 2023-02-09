Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sports: Arizona Western hoops with big conference wins, Yuma Catholic teammates sign LOI’s together & a look at local playoff games

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With just six games now left in the ACCAC schedule, both Arizona Western College Men's and Women's basketball teams took care of Central Arizona on Wednesday night.

Both teams are looking to land top spots in the conference tournament - both sitting in 5th place with a shot to get as high as 2nd or even 1st with some help.

Meanwhile, two Yuma Catholic football stars signed the dotted line to continue their football journeys at the same school.

Lorenzo Duran and Seth Stoner each committed to Western New Mexico University to play Division II football alongside each other for another four years.

And we look ahead to the AIA playoffs as several local teams in Arizona will take the field or court in the coming days with a chance to advance to the state tournament.

