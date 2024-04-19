Skip to Content
Regional Sports

Suns begin NBA playoffs in Minnesota

Scott Gross
By
Published 1:05 PM

The Suns open the NBA playoffs against Minnesota, a team they swept 3-0 during the regular season

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Phoenix Suns begin the opening round of the NBA Playoffs on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis. The Suns enter postseason play as the #6 seed and Minnesota the #3 seed in the Western Conference. Despite the seedings, the Suns find themselves in a very good position matchup wise. The Suns dominated Minnesota in all three regular season matchups, can they keep it going in the postseason?

Below are the game dates, times and where you can catch the games on television.

Article Topic Follows: Regional Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content