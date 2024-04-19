Suns begin NBA playoffs in Minnesota

The Suns open the NBA playoffs against Minnesota, a team they swept 3-0 during the regular season

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Phoenix Suns begin the opening round of the NBA Playoffs on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis. The Suns enter postseason play as the #6 seed and Minnesota the #3 seed in the Western Conference. Despite the seedings, the Suns find themselves in a very good position matchup wise. The Suns dominated Minnesota in all three regular season matchups, can they keep it going in the postseason?

Below are the game dates, times and where you can catch the games on television.