Herbert out for season, Chargers to finish without franchise QB

Broken index finger on throwing hand sends Herbert to injured reserve. QB Easton Stick inserted as starter moving forward

COSTA MESA, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Los Angeles Chargers lost franchise QB Justin Herbert during Sunday's 24-7 home loss to the Denver Broncos. The win kept Denver's playoff hopes alive. The loss for the Chargers all but sank theirs. Also lost in the wreckage was franchise QB Justin Herbert who suffered at broken right index finger in the first half. On Tuesday, Herbert had surgery to repair the fracture.

"A successful surgery. It went well today," Head coach Brandon Staley told the media on Tuesday. "He's on the road to recovery."

Moving forward, the Chargers turn to Easton Stick under center. The 2019, 5th round pick out of North Dakota State.

(2) Easton Stick prepares for the season from training camp in Costa Mesa, Calif.

In relief of Herbert on Sunday, Stick finished the game 13 of 24 for 179 yards. He was sacked twice.

"I thought that there was a lot to build off of from that last game," Staley said. "He has been with us all three years. Our guys have a lot of confidence in Easton [Stick]. I know that they've shared that with you guys. I think the way that he played in that second half does give us confidence going into this game. He is a winner. You take a look at his track record at North Dakota State, that's all that he has ever done, is win. He knows how to run a team, lead a team. He has been great for our team since I've been here. We're excited for him."

Despite lots of college success at North Dakota State, this Thursday night, stick will be making his first career NFL start.

"No nerves. Maybe on Thursday," Stick said. "It's kind of standard for everybody before you go out there. Obviously, this isn't how I envisioned it. When they selected me five years ago, this is what you want as a kid — an opportunity to go play. I'm excited for that."

With Herbert designated to Injured Reserve, the Chargers signed QB Max Duggan from the practice squad.

(8) QB Max Duggan during Charger training camp at Costa Mesa, Calif

Selected in the seventh round by the Bolts in the 2023 NFL Draft, Duggan started 43-of-47 career games at TCU over four seasons (2019-22).

Duggan led the Horned Frogs to an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship as a senior after orchestrating a 51-45 win in the semifinal over Michigan. He earned second-team All-America honors on top of being a first-team All-Big 12 selection and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after being responsible for 41 touchdowns (32 passing, nine rushing) — the second-most in a single season in TCU history.

Ahead of Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the contest.