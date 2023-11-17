D-Backs unveil new uniform designs for 2024 season

National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks unveil four new uniform designs featuring Sedona Red and fan favorite, Teal as primary colors.

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled four new uniform designs for the 2024 season. The uniforms reimagine tradition, while introducing a new age of Diamondbacks baseball.

“The 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks uniforms feature the return of retro elements in a bold new fashion with a nod towards tradition,” said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Partner, Arizona Diamondbacks. “As always, they were designed with feedback from our avid fan base, via surveys and focus groups, whose love for the Teal combined with Sedona Red makes it uniquely authentic to the Grand Canyon State.”

Home Uniform

Streamlined to match the speed, excitement and play of our team, the new Home Uniforms are adorned in a traditional, classic Off-White color, reminiscent of the team’s original 1998 uniform, and featuring baseball piping. It features the return of the “A” logo to the Home Uniform in Sedona Red with a Teal outline. The snakehead makes its home on the sleeve.

The off-white jersey will be worn with off-white pants. A Sedona Red cap with a Black brim featuring the Sedona Red “A” logo with Teal outline or a Black cap with a Black brim featuring the Sedona Red “A” logo with Teal outline will be paired with this uniform.

PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Road Gray Uniform

The Road Gray uniform proudly displays the arched Sedona Red “Arizona” wordmark with Teal outline front and center, and the snakehead on the sleeve.

This uniform is worn with Road Gray pants. A Black cap with Sedona Red brim features the return of the bold and edgy throwback “D” logo, a familiar mark from our rich history.

PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Black Alternate Uniform

A mainstay since day one, this new iteration of the Black Alternate Uniform features the unique and vibrant Teal piping and a Sedona Red “A” logo outlined in Teal on the left side of the chest. The snakehead is featured on the sleeve.

This uniform is worn with Off-White or Road Gray pants and a Black cap with the “A” logo.

PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Sedona Red Alternate Uniform

The “Diamondbacks” wordmark returns in its full form on the Sedona Red Alternate Uniform. Like our ballclub’s namesake, this uniform is bold, as the Black wordmark is outlined in Teal, with the snakehead prominently featured on the sleeve. The sleeves and neckline feature Teal and Black braiding and each player’s number is featured in Teal on the front.

This jersey is worn with Road Gray or Off-White pants and the Black “D” logo cap with Sedona Red brim or an All-Sedona Red cap with the throwback “D” logo.

PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

A limited number of authentic jerseys, player tees and hats are now available for purchase in the Chase Field Team Shop.