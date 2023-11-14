D-backs Carroll wins NL Rookie of the Year award

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has been named the 2023 Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year and becomes the first D-back Rookie in franchise history to earn the honor. The Rookie of the Year Awards are given to the top rookie-eligible players in both leagues, as voted upon by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA).

