Skip to Content
Regional Sports

D-backs Carroll wins NL Rookie of the Year award

Ernesto Campuzano
By
New
Published 12:55 PM

Arizona's Corbin Carroll and Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson named NL & AL Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year BY unanimous selections

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has been named the 2023 Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year and becomes the first D-back Rookie in franchise history to earn the honor. The Rookie of the Year Awards are given to the top rookie-eligible players in both leagues, as voted upon by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA).

2023-11-13-D-backs-Corbin-Carroll-Named-2023-National-League-Rookie-of-the-YearDownload
Article Topic Follows: Regional Sports
arizona diamondbacks
Corbon Carroll
MLB
Rookieoftheyear

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content