Skip to Content
Regional Sports

World Series run nets Lovullo extension through 2026

Ernesto Campuzano
By
Published 9:49 PM

According to a source, Diamondbacks extend manager Torey Luvollo through 2026 season

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - According to a source, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo is being rewarded with a contract extension that will take him through the 2026 season, after the team's recent World Series appearance. The news has yet to be confirmed by the team but the story is posted on the team's website.

Lovullo now has had his contract extended twice this season. The first came in June when the Arizona skipper was given a one-year extension through the 2024 season.

Article Topic Follows: Regional Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content