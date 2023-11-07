World Series run nets Lovullo extension through 2026

According to a source, Diamondbacks extend manager Torey Luvollo through 2026 season

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - According to a source, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo is being rewarded with a contract extension that will take him through the 2026 season, after the team's recent World Series appearance. The news has yet to be confirmed by the team but the story is posted on the team's website.

Lovullo now has had his contract extended twice this season. The first came in June when the Arizona skipper was given a one-year extension through the 2024 season.