D-backs catcher and first baseman bring home gold to Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Christian Walker wins his second Gold Glove at first base for the National League, taking home the award in back-to-back seasons.

Photos courtesy Ernesto Campuzano @ecsportsimages

Meanwhile, D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno receives his first Gold Glove Award for the National League after an outstanding defensive season.

Photos courtesy Ernesto Campuzano @ecsportsimages

