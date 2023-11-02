Arizona whiffs on opportunities, watch Texas hoist first World Series title

Diamondbacks play with fire and get burned, miscues cost Arizona as World Series hopes come to an end

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Game 5 of the 2023 was a do or die scenario for the Arizona Diamondbacks. After splitting the first two games in Texas, the Rangers then proceeded to win the first two game at Chase Field, putting the Diamondbacks on the brink of elimination and the Rangers on the cusp of the franchise's first ever world championship.

Arizona ace Zac Gallen pitched a gem and gave the Diamondbacks ample opportunities to cash in. Gallen tossed a no-hitter throw the first six innings.

On offense, the Diamondbacks had a runner in scoring position in each of the first five innings. The Diamondbacks would strand nine runners in those innings and bat a combined 0-9 with RISP ( runners in scoring position ).

By not delivering any runs and putting the Rangers on their heels, Texas stayed in the game and eventually got to starter Zac Gallen.

In the top of the seventh inning, lead off batter Corey Seager, who two strikes, hit a Zac Gallen pitch off the end of the bat and slowly down the third base line. Arizona had an infield shift on the left handed batter which exposed the third base side of the infield.

The single broke Gallen's no-hit bid and also would lead to the games first run. Next, rookie sensation Evan Carter doubled followed by Mitch Garver's RBI single to give Texas the lead.

Texas never looked back and added four more runs in the top of the ninth inning to cement a 5-0 victory and the franchises first World Series title.

"The reason why it hurts so bad is because we cared so much," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "We care about this baseball community, we care about the fans of Arizona, that bleed sedona red with us, that have backed us. You know, those are the things that go through my mind and all the players."

This is painful, plain painful and I can't quite move past that right now. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo

The World Series featured two teams that lost over 100 game just two years ago. Arizona lost 110 while Texas lost 102. Both teams narrowly made the postseason during the final days of the regular season.

It was a memorable World Series for a variety of reasons mostly swinging the Rangers way. The dramatics of Game 1, the record breaking night in Game 4 and holding off Arizona early in Game 5.

"Yeah we squandered some opportunities in this series," Arizona third baseman Evan Longoria said. "We created a lot for ourselves in this game that we weren't able to cash in. So there will be a couple sleepless nights for sure thinking about that."

"We went down swinging just like we have all year," Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen said. "I mean, I love every one of the guys in this room and this journey has been unbelievable."