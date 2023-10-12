Behind historic night, D’Backs sweep Dodgers, advance to third NLCS

Two years ago the Diamondbacks lost 110 games, now they're eight wins away from a World Championship

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - There is a saying used in the game of poker, all you need is a chip and a chair. Meaning all you need is a chance and things can shortly turn into your favor. After losing 110 games just two years ago in 2021, the Arizona Diamondbacks are now four wins away from advancing to the World Series and eight away from winning their second World Championship.

"There's times when, actually a lot of times where I'm like I can't even believe this is happening," Third baseman Evan Longoria said. "Then at the same time it's like we did it all year. I don't know why I'm so surprised it's happening now, but sometimes it's different in the postseason."

Under the bright lights of the national stage, the Diamondbacks did something never before achieved in postseason history, hitting four homeruns in one inning. In the bottom of the third inning of game three, the Diamondbacks hit four homeruns off of Dodger starter Lance Lynn, the fourth and final homerun hit by catcher Gabriel Moreno. Moreno initially hit is homerun just inside the foul pole in right field.

THINK THIS ONE IS GONNA COUNT. 😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/K10x8uisG3 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023

After rounding the bases, the play was reviewed and determined that the ball went foul. Moreno again stepped into the batters box and on the very next pitch, hit a no doubt homerun to deep left center field, forever etching his name and his feat into baseball immortality.

"I've never seen anything like that," Arizona third baseman Christian Walker said. "That's the kind of stuff we're talking about when it feels special. It's hard to explain but it feels special."

Along with Moreno, Walker also hit a homerun in the home half of the third inning. That is all the runs Arizona would score as starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the snakes bullpen held the mighty Dodger lineup in check. Pfaadt, the Diamondbacks 2022 minor league pitcher of the year, struggled for most of the season but pitched much better after his call up from Reno after MLB's All-Star break.

"Postseason baseball gives you moments sometimes," Pfaadt said. "For me I think that was another moment. I'm just proud for sure. It's pretty cool, no one gave us a chance, we got in on game 161, here we are and I got no words, it's crazy."

With Wednesday night's 4-2 win, the Diamondbacks advance to their third NLCS in club history and first since 2007. The last time Arizona won five straight games in the playoffs happened in 2001, the same year they won their first and only World Championship. However, this is the first time they've ever started the playoffs with five wins in a row.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo brings out the broom after the Diamondbacks swept the Dodgers in the NLDS.

The Diamondbacks now have the luxury of sitting back and watching our the rest of the NLDS shapes out. Arizona will face the winner of the Philadelphia - Atlanta series. Regardless of who wins, the Diamondbacks will be on the road when the National League Championship Series begins on Monday, October 16th.