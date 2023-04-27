Cardinals trade down and then back up to grab Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 6 in NFL Draft

Arizona traded their No. 3 pick with Houston before trading back up with Detroit to get their guy

KANSAS CITY, Missouri., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a disappointing 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals were back on the clock in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night to improve the franchise.

And that choice turned out to be Ohio State offensive lineman, Paris Johnson Jr.

Heading into the night, the Cardinals had the No.3 overall pick. Quickly into the night, that choice was no longer after trading down with the Houston Texans - who went on to pick Will Anderson Jr from Alabama.

Shortly after, news broke that the Detroit Lions were trading their pick with Arizona at No. 6 - and that's where Johnson landed.

Next up, the Cardinals have the No. 33 and No. 34 picks in the second round.