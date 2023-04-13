Suns broadcaster Al McCoy calls it a career after 51 years

McCoy will retire at the conclusion of the season following over five decades as the voice of the Suns

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Legendary broadcaster and Phoenix Suns staple behind the microphone Al McCoy will retire at the conclusion of the Suns playoff run this season.

Al McCoy calling his final regular season home game for the Phoenix Suns

On Easter Sunday the Suns celebrated the broadcaster’s illustrious career with a halftime presentation.

"51 years have slide by and it's been a great ride," McCoy said during the ceremony. "A great ride no question about it, but you know, when you have great teams, you have to have great fans and we know we have the greatest fans in all of the NBA."

McCoy first donned a headset for the Suns on September 27th, 1972. Since then he has been the soundtrack to the franchise’s most memorable moments. You can watch the full ceremony here

"Many many years ago," McCoy said. "The Suns were in Philadelphia to play a game and I can't remember the arena that we were at, they had several there. But as I was walking through the arena, I saw something writing on the wall and I looked at it and read it and I wrote it down and I have it with me this afternoon because it kind of exemplifies the way I am feeling today and I wanted to read this to you."

To play the game is great. To win the game is greater but to love the game is the greatest of all. Al McCoy reading what he had found on a Philadelphia arena wall

In his 51-season career, McCoy has called more than 4,000 games including 30 playoff appearances and three NBA Finals runs which include 1976, 1993 and most recently in 2021.

A native of Williams, Iowa, McCoy grew up in a small farming community and was a member of his high school basketball team. He lists legendary broadcasters Harry Caray, Bert Wilson and Jack Brickhouse among his career influences.

"Thank you so much for all you've done for me, thank you, thank you, thank you," McCoy said. "But wait a minute, just a minute, just a minute. We have a lot of basketball games left to win, right? All right. So let's go, SHAZAM!!"

Al McCoy presented with his honorary #51 jersey during his ceremony on April 9th, 2023

The Suns open the NBA playoffs in McCoy's final season as the number four seed in the Western Conference and will host the five seeded Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Footprint Center.