Mexico continues stronghold on USA in WBC

Joey Meneses powers Mexico past Team USA at Chase Field

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Joey Meneses hit two homeruns and drove in five runs as Mexico crushed team USA 11-5 and improved to 1-1 in Pool C play in the World Baseball Classic.

In front of a sellout crowd with the crowd close to being split for each team, Joey Meneses hit a two run homerun in the top of the first off of USA starter Nick Martinez to give Mexico a 2-0 lead. They would never trail in the game. Meneses added a three run bomb in the top of the fourth inning to extend the Mexico lead to 7-1.

The win improved Mexico's all-time record against Team USA to 3-1 in the World Baseball Classic. After a win over Great Britain to begin round robin play, Team USA dropped to 1-1.

On Monday night at Chase Field against Canada, USA got their groove back in a 12-1 win. Next for Mexico is Tuesday tilt versus Great Britain. The top two teams after round robin pool play advance to the WBC quarterfinals in Miami this weekend.

Team USA is the defending champion, winning the title when WBC was last played in 2017. COVID-19 put a half to the tournament that is played every three years. The last time Mexico advanced out of pool play ame back in 2009. This year, both teams are sitting in a good spot to both advance and perhaps, meet again.