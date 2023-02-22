Spring Training: Diamondbacks look to build on last season’s momentum

The Arizona Diamondbacks improved their win total by 22 games last season compared to the 2021 season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the first time in over three seasons, major league baseball teams will enjoy full spring training camps without restrictions.

"It's the first time in a while right," Head coach Torey Lovullo said. "Stepping into the '20 season and we were charging ahead and we were starting to play good baseball, I remember that. We were all excited about our potential."

Diamondbacks open 2023 Spring Training hoping to build on last season's momentum

The COVID pandemic restricted what teams were able to do in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons.

"Three very difficult and maybe confusing preparation," Lovullo said. "First of all we wanted to be healthy. Everyone was afraid of getting close to one another, breathing on one another. It seemed like baseball was secondary for the first couple of spring trainings."

Ahead of the 2022 season, MLB still had a few rules in place that impacted teams and their preparations.

"We had to go different routes and weren't able to be in one place at the same time," Lovullo said. "For me the most important thing about spring training is the camaraderie and the continuity of building that fellowship with your brother sitting next to you. We're all in one place at one time and getting to know one another so it's very healthy. A lot of players have talked about that, the difference in this camp and I know that that will help them get ready as a group to push forward."

The Diamondbacks open spring training looking ride the momentum established in the 2022 season. Arizona improved its win total from 52 in 2021 to 74 in 2022. The Diamondbacks also fell a game short of a winning record at Chase Field, finishing 40-41 in front of the home fans.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Diamondbacks have a few positions up for grabs across the diamond.

Arizona's starting pitching rotation seems most likely set with Zac gallen, Merrill Kelly, Madison Bumgarner and newly signed Zach Davies. The fifth starter spot is currently up for grabs amongst some young promising arms.

Major League Baseball is also implementing new rule changes ahead of the 2023 season. Some of which include a pitch timer, infield shift restrictions and bigger bases.

Torey Lovullo feels his Diamondbacks this season are equipped nicely to handle the changes.

"We're going to try to exploit things the best way we can," Lovullo said. "I think what we have to remember is our baseline is very good. Without the pitch clock, without the extra inches on the bases, we are already a very good base stealing team. Base running team. We want to enhance that the best way we know how."

The Diamondbacks will get their first chance to work on those skills this weekend when they begin spring training play with split squad games on Saturday, February 25th, against Oakland and Colorado. On Sunday, February 26th, the Diamondbacks square off against San Diego.

Thank you to Jack Sommers for additional content to this post.