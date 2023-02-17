Arizona Cardinals introduce Jonathan Gannon as new head coach

Former defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles hired two days after Super Bowl loss

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - 40-year-old Jonathan Gannon was introduced to the media on Thursday for the first time as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Gannon appeared with owner Michael Bidwell and new general manager Monti Ossenfort. Gannon follows the Cardinals trend of hiring first-time head coaches.

He had two very successful years as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, running the defense that calculated the most sacks in the NFL this past season en route to an NFC title.

Gannon shared his plan on how to start turning the Cardinals into winners after a rough 2022-23 season that ended in the firing of Kliff Kingsbury.

"Everybody that we bring in here or that is here or that will be a Cardinal will have elite football character, because you will not hit your ceiling if you don't have that," said Gannon. "And what I mean by that is is you have to be team first and that's how we're going to build this team."