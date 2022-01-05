Skip to Content
Cardinal’s Prater named NFC Special Teams Player of the week

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater wins honor for second time this season

TEMPE, Ari. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater is named the “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” for his performance in last Sunday’s 25-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Prater made all four of his field goal attempts (24, 53, 26 & 38) and his one PAT, tying his season high with 13 points in the Cardinals three-point win.

With one game remaining, Prater has accumulated 125 points (27 FGs, 44 PATs) in 2021. That represents the fifth-highest single-season total in franchise history.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

