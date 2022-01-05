Cardinal’s Prater named NFC Special Teams Player of the week

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater wins honor for second time this season

TEMPE, Ari. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater is named the “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” for his performance in last Sunday’s 25-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Prater made all four of his field goal attempts (24, 53, 26 & 38) and his one PAT, tying his season high with 13 points in the Cardinals three-point win.

With one game remaining, Prater has accumulated 125 points (27 FGs, 44 PATs) in 2021. That represents the fifth-highest single-season total in franchise history.