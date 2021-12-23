Six Chargers Selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

Justin Herbert headlines five Chargers slated as starters in the Pro Bowl, tied for most from a single team in NFL

LOS ANGELES, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Los Angeles Chargers will be represented by six players at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. The six selections are tied for the second-most in the NFL and are the most for the Bolts since the team had a league-high seven in the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Photo courtesy: Mike Nowak / Los Angeles Chargers

The AFC Pro Bowlers include Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, outside linebacker Joey Bosa, safety Derwin James Jr., center Corey Linsley and tackle Rashawn Slater. Five of those selections (Herbert, Bosa, James, Linsley and Slater) were named as starters for the AFC. The five starters are tied for the most in the NFL from a single team.

Additionally, five more Chargers were named alternates for the 2022 Pro Bowl: Running back Austin Ekeler (second alternate), wide receiver Mike Williams (third), tight end Jared Cook (fourth), fullback Gabe Nabers (fourth) and defensive lineman Linval Joseph (fifth).