Skip to Content
Regional Sports
By
today at 9:36 PM
Published 8:59 PM

Imperial’s Royce Freeman waived by Denver Broncos

Former Imperial Tiger halfback spent three seasons on Denver's roster

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Imperial Valley star Royce Freeman is now looking for another NFL team to catch on with. Freeman was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL draft out of the University of Oregon. Freeman was one of the final cuts the Bronco's made on Tuesday as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players. Freeman rushed for over 1100 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Broncos in his three season. The talented and versatile Freeman is expected to sign with a new team sometime as early as the end of this week.

As Seen on TV / Sports
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content