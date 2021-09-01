Imperial’s Royce Freeman waived by Denver Broncos

Regional Sports

Former Imperial Tiger halfback spent three seasons on Denver's roster

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Imperial Valley star Royce Freeman is now looking for another NFL team to catch on with. Freeman was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL draft out of the University of Oregon. Freeman was one of the final cuts the Bronco's made on Tuesday as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players. Freeman rushed for over 1100 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Broncos in his three season. The talented and versatile Freeman is expected to sign with a new team sometime as early as the end of this week.