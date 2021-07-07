Suns gain early momentum with Game 1 win over Milwaukee

Regional Sports

Suns fans reveal in the NBA Finals Game 1 win over Milwaukee as Phoenix look for first title in 53 years

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The energy was electric inside Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday night for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The feeling was duplicated outside where over 1000 fans gathered to watch the game together on the big screen televisions. It's been a long time coming for the basketball franchise that started 53 years ago in Arizona.

The Suns are Arizona's first love, the first professional team to arrive in the desert and stay. In that time, only three Western Conference championships and no NBA Titles. Just being around the arena on game day is enough for many fans. They dress up and brave 100 degree temperatures just to be a part of something that's never happened before.