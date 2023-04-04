SDSU Aztecs ends history making run in NCAA Tournament

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - San Diego State Aztecs lost to the No. 4 seeded UConn Huskies 76-59 Monday, officially ending their history making run in the NCAA Tournament.

Droughts in each half doomed San Diego State's attempt to bring the city its biggest sports championship. The Aztecs missed 14 consecutive shots in more than a 10-minute span of the first half and went scoreless for more than three minutes of the second half.

The Huskies jumped out to a 16-point first half lead before the Aztecs cut it to five with around five minutes remaining before UConn finished on a run to lead by 12-points at the half.

The Aztecs just couldn’t overcome the 24-36 halftime deficit in the second half. After trading baskets with the Huskies for the start of the second half, the Aztecs were able to cut the lead down to 6 points with just under 8 minutes to go. UConn quickly went on a run getting the lead back to double digits which they never let up.

After being the first Mountain West Conference basketball team to ever advance beyond the Sweet 16 round, SDSU couldn’t take down the Huskies in Houston.

From Sweet 16 to Championship Game

With five straight wins in this year’s tournament, the Aztecs fell in their attempt at a sixth win, finishing runner up to national champion, UConn.

The Aztecs (32-7) were the 17th overall seed and fifth seed in the South Region at the beginning of the tournament. They defeated College of Charleston, the 47th overall seed, 63- 57, in the first round; Furman, the 53th overall seed, 75-52, in the second round; Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed, 71-64, in the Sweet 16, Creighton, the 22nd overall seed, 57-56, in the Elite 8; and Florida Atlantic, 72-71, in the Final Four before falling in their sixth game to the 13th overall seed, UConn.

The Aztecs finished their season as the first Mountain West Conference basketball team to advance to beyond the Sweet 16, first to reach the Elite 8, first to play in the Final Four and first to play in the championship game.

Connecticut reached the championship game by defeating Iona, the 52nd overall seed, 87-63, in the first round; Saint Mary's, the 19th overall seed, 70-55, in the second round; Arkansas, the 30th overall seed, 88-65, in the Sweet 16, Gonzaga, the 10th overall seed, 82-54, in the Elite 8, and Miami, the 20th overall seed, 72-59, in the Final Four and then SDSU in the National Championship.