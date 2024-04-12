4th Avenue Gym hosted its third Annual Special Olympics Powerlifting Competition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some very fine athletes got a chance to test their strength on Friday.

4th Avenue Gym hosted its 3rd annual Special Olympics Powerlifting Competition.

Local athletes competed in bench presses, squats, and deadlifts and many will move on to compete in statewide competitions in Phoenix later this month.

In addition to Friday's event, Special Olympics hosts many activities including cheerleading, softball, and track and field.

These events allow the athletes to be included and show that they can do what everybody else can.

"These athletes can do more than what people think. These athletes don't sit at home and just watch TV, or draw, or call, whatever. These athletes can actually perform to a level, if not close, better than some of the athletes you see out there. So, we believe in them that's why here for them," said Rey Gabriel, the Special Olympics Coach.

Special Olympics coaches say that if you see a person out there with special needs, don't push them aside, instead, motivate them to accomplish more than they think they can.

For more information on how to support visit https://specialolympicsarizona.org/.