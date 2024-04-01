Top Plays: Week of March 25

1. Central baseball scores one run but Southwest gets a double play.

2. Yuma Catholic baseball's Mickey Fox hits a triple and drives in two runs against Tonopah Valley.

4. The Arizona Diamondbacks score 14 runs in one inning to break Opening Day record.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Top five plays of the week of March 25, 2024:

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

