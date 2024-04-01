Top Plays: Week of March 25
Recapping the top plays from the week of March 25.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Top five plays of the week of March 25, 2024:
5. Yuma Catholic softball's Kodi Leigh steals home.
4. The Arizona Diamondbacks score 14 runs in one inning to break Opening Day record.
3. Yuma baseball's Jaime Ruelas's double play at short.
2. Yuma Catholic baseball's Mickey Fox hits a triple and drives in two runs against Tonopah Valley.
1. Central baseball scores one run but Southwest gets a double play.