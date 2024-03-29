March Madness has locals on the edge of their seats

The most anticipated tournament in college basketball to determine the best of the best

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - March Madness continues into the Sweet 16.

The men and women are fighting to make it to the Final Four next weekend.

Even though San Diego State and University of Arizona are now out of the tournament, basketball fans are still flooding local restaurants and bars, such as Brewers.

Trevor White, alumni of Gonzaga sits with his parents and kids hoping for the best, but when it comes to his brackets, he gets serious.

"I'm a realist so I got Gonzaga going out tonight against Purdue," says White.

And White was right.

The No. 5 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs took a loss to No. 1 see Purdue 80-68.

Two other Yuma residents Israel Stone and Andrea Moreno were showing their love for the Duke Blue Devils.

"I think they have a good chance for today," says Stone. "The last game they blew the team out even though it was like playing Kofa High School. Nah, I'm just kidding."

Moreno said she misses Duke's former head coach Mike Krzyzewski, but they believe Duke will come through.

"Oh Duke's gonna come out with the win. They've been playing hard and they're actually gonna play Duke basketball today," Moreno said.

Turns out, the Duke fans got what they wanted after winning a very close game against the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars 54-51, and will be moving on to the Elite 8.

Bob Ruthrauff, a snowbird from Maryland says he's going for teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and seeding does not matter.

"So NC State is number 11 seed, Marquette is number two. It's the best team and NC State, North Carolina is the best team on the court. They're outplaying Marquette," describes Ruthrauff.

The energy march madness brings is electric and locals are all for it.

"Every year it's always got the upsets and it's always a good time," says White. "And I just enjoy watching it and you just never know what's going to happen."