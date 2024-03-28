Skip to Content
Yuma Catholic baseball and softball dominate Tonopah

By
March 27, 2024
Published 6:03 PM

Yuma Catholic baseball and softball both dominant over Tonopah Valley.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic baseball defeated Tonopah Valley 11-1 on Wednesday.

The Shamrocks, who are ranked fourth in 3A, now move to 8-1 in the regular season.

Yuma Catholic softball defeated Tonopah Valley 14-0.

The Lady Shamrocks continue their undefeated start to the season as they now move to 8-0.

On Tuesday, Yuma Catholic baseball plays at Parker. YC softball will play at Imperial on Monday

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

