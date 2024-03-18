Yuma pro boxer Erick Gutierrez looking to challenge split decision loss

The local fighter is hoping to get the first loss of his pro career reversed and then wants a rematch

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Erick Gutierrez (5-1) is looking to get the first loss of his pro career reversed after a controversial decision cost him on Saturday in Phoenix.

Gutierrez lost via split decision to Marke D'Angelo Garcia (10-1) in six rounds, the longest fight of Gutierrez's career.

"I feel like I was done wrong by the judges because myself and everyone in the venue knew I won the fight," Gutierrez said via text.

"I was the one who landed the most effective punches and had him on his back foot the whole fight, I hurt him multiple times," Gutierrez said.

Despite the loss, Gutierrez is already looking ahead to his next appearance in the ring.

"I will bounce back soon," Gutierrez said.